Police seize Lego with street value of $300,000

Four people were arrested in Los Angeles and Orange counties in California when police busted a retail theft ring and seized $300,000 worth of Lego stolen from area stores.

The suspects were involved in stealing the Legos from stores like Target, Home Depot and Lowe's and selling them to fences – people or groups who purchase stolen products and then sell them to the public, often through businesses that seem legitimate like swap meets or on websites, according to CHP investigators. The suspects were identified as Jeremy Johnson, 44, of Orange, Marta Hardt, 39, of Huntington Beach, Chung-Pei Yu, 47, of Studio City, and Shen Li, 35, of Brea.

After being chased down, what did they shout when the officers took them down? Lego o' me!

