DeSantis looks unhappy about his Iowa Participation Trophy

As Florida Governor DeSantis watched the last of his presidential hopes go down the drain, The Good Liars attempted to bring a little fun to the moment. Ron remained dour and wouldn't touch the trophy. Perhaps he fears it is evil.

At a campaign stop someplace in the frozen wonderland of Iowa, The Good Liars awarded ol' Pudding Fingers an award for trying. This may be the most recognition Ron gets for his generally pathetic run at the Presidency. Unwilling to tackle the Orange Elephant in the room, Ron never really won over anyone.

We hand-delivered Ron DeSantis a Participation Trophy at the Iowa Caucus. pic.twitter.com/qaIUkFMKxz — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) January 15, 2024