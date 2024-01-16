At Mystery Search, your query will redirect you to the last user's search results

On Mystery Search, your query will redirect you to the last user's search results. For example, if I search "cats" and then you search "bananas", you will be taken to the search result for cats, and the person after you will be taken to the results for bananas. You can use either the regular search tool, or the "I'm feeling lucky" feature.

The unpredictability of what you might find here is suspenseful yet fun. Proceed with caution, because anything searchable may come up when you use this website.

Previously: A search engine for weird old books.