This McDonald's restaurant bathroom in Tokyo has a special iPhone-cleaning machine

This McDonald's bathroom in Tokyo cleans your phone as well. Phones can get quite germy, especially when living in a big city where your phone is bound to get some grime on it. It's called WOSH, created by a company named WOTA.

This machine contains a sustainable hand-washing stand and a phone slot, where ultraviolet lights are claimed to disinfect your smartphone by killing 99.9% of the germs on it. I hope these phone cleaners become more commonplace.

It also looks like a great place to store your phone for a minute while you wash your hands, if you don't have any pockets.