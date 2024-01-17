This rare 2-headed calf is only 3 days old, and twice as cute (video)

A two-headed calf was born three days ago to a proud mama cow, who didn't seem to notice or mind that her babies shared a body.

Sadly, calves born with two heads don't usually last for more than a couple of months, and these calves aren't able to eat on their own. But the creator of their TikTok page has been helping them along, and reported yesterday that so far they are doing fine.

"These beautiful girls are still alive, my brother is trying to feed them this way (they can't eat themselves) we will see what happens, thanks again everyone," the creator said. (See videos below, posted by two-headed.calf3)

