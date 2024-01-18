First grader disciplined at school for saying"Jesus Christ"

Shonna Coleman of Southhaven, Mississippi was surprised upon receiving an official "Parent Notice of Disciplinary Incident"" involving her 7-year-old son, a student at Hope Sullivan Elementary. Apparently, his first grade teacher caught him saying a "bad word" after he dropped some Legos while he was cleaning up. The child apparently exclaimed: "Jesus Christ."

KTVU reached out to the school board for comment and was told:

"DeSoto County students would not be reprimanded for simply saying Jesus Christ. It is possible that a student could be corrected for a disrespectful use of Jesus Christ's name."

I hadn't realized that public school students were required to follow the second (sometimes third) of the biblical Ten Commandments.