Louisiana school principal forced to apologize after punishing a student for dancing

A public school principal in Louisiana has finally apologized after shaming and punishing a senior last week for merely dancing at a private Walker High School homecoming party.
Jason St. Pierre — who accused the 4.2 GPA student of not "living in the Lord's way," shoved bible verses in her face, took away her position as student government president, and then cruelly took away her scholarship recommendation until it was too late — has also requested a leave of absence for the rest of the school year. Surprisingly, he was not fired on the spot.
"They basically told me that I should be ashamed of myself," the student said, according to The Guardian. "That I wasn't basically following God's ideals, which made me cry even more."
"They were just having fun," her mother said. "She should not be questioned or spoken about faith at all. It's a public school, not a private school."
Of course, the religious zealot, who has no place in a school setting, only apologized after facing significant outrage from the community.
From AP News:
The 17-year-old student government president and scholarship candidate was videotaped dancing at an off-campus party following Walker High School's Sept. 30 Homecoming festivities. A hired DJ took the video and posted it on social media. Three days later, Jason St. Pierre, principal of the public high school near the state capital of Baton Rouge, told the student she would be removed from her position with the student government association and that he would no longer recommend her for college scholarships.
In a statement published Sunday on the Livingston Parish Public Schools district Facebook page, St. Pierre reversed course. Citing the significant public attention the episode had received and more time to consider his decision, the principal apologized to the student's family and undid his previous disciplinary plans. He also addressed his invocation of religion.
"Finally, during my conversation with (the student) regarding the dance party, the subject of religious beliefs was broached by (the student) and myself," St. Pierre wrote. "While that conversation was meant with the best intentions, I do understand it is not my responsibility to determine what students' or others' religious beliefs may be – that should be the responsibility of the individual."
The student and her mother said St. Pierre brought up religion, not her. The mother and daughter have also said the deadline for her scholarship application was on Oct. 3, and questioned whether St. Pierre could have reinstated his scholarship endorsement sooner, The Advocate reported.