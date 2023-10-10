Louisiana school principal forced to apologize after punishing a student for dancing

A public school principal in Louisiana has finally apologized after shaming and punishing a senior last week for merely dancing at a private Walker High School homecoming party.

Jason St. Pierre — who accused the 4.2 GPA student of not "living in the Lord's way," shoved bible verses in her face, took away her position as student government president, and then cruelly took away her scholarship recommendation until it was too late — has also requested a leave of absence for the rest of the school year. Surprisingly, he was not fired on the spot.

"They basically told me that I should be ashamed of myself," the student said, according to The Guardian. "That I wasn't basically following God's ideals, which made me cry even more."

"They were just having fun," her mother said. "She should not be questioned or spoken about faith at all. It's a public school, not a private school."

Of course, the religious zealot, who has no place in a school setting, only apologized after facing significant outrage from the community.

From AP News: