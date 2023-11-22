A car exploded at a border crossing between the United States and Canada earlier today, prompting the closure of four border crossings in New York.

The Daily Mail reports that at least two people died in the explosion and are calling it an "attempted terror attack."

A video posted by BNO News to Threads shows fire and a large dark plume of smoke. "I've never seen anything like this," says the man shooting the video. "a car just exploded."

"It's a source of concern for the government of Canada and for the United States so we're taking this circumstance very seriously," said Dominic LeBlanc, Canada's public safety minister. "but to speculate on the origin of this particular circumstance … when we don't have reliable verified information is not responsible."