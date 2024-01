French luxury fashion house Balenciaga is embracing (aka co-opting) heavy metal with its "DIY Metal" line. Emblazoned with Balaneciaga logos in a variety of metal typography—from 80s hair metal to death metal.

The line includes the $825 t-shirt above along with $1,250 hoodies, $150 socks, and a $2,350 purse. However, my primary criticism is that the death metal logos are far too legible.

Below is my favorite death metal logo:

Previously: "The design of extreme heavy metal logos"

(via Lambgoat)