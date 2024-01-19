Take a trip to the Choo Choo Barn and see a fabulous 1,700-square-foot model train display. Located at Traintown USA in Strasburg, Pennsylvania, this gigantic train display includes over 150 hand-made characters, vehicles, and 22 moving trains.

The detail in this train display is so much fun. This looks like the type of place you could go to time after time and always spot something new. Here's a video tour of the Choo Choo Barn Incase you can't make it down to Pennsylviania.

From Youtube:

"The Choo Choo Barn was born in 1945, in the basement of the Groff home on Franklin Street in Strasburg, PA. George Groff (the originator) had just returned from World War II, and was looking for a Christmas present for his two-year-old son Gary. He found a $12.50 Lionel train set, and he helped his son set it up. Within a few years, that simple set had taken over a large portion of the family basement. In the 1950s, the family opened their now very elaborate display up for townspeople and local school groups during the Christmas holidays. … This display pays homage to Lancaster County, Pennsylvania – with miniature replicas of The Willows Restaurant, Dutch Wonderland amusement park, the Strasburg Railroad, and a scale version of the Groff family home."

Photo: Choo Choo Barn