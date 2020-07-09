Artist creates cool models of postapocalyptic levitating homes

Felix Alejandro Hernandez R of Hernandez Dreamphography creates intricate fantastical models from possible dystopian futures, like his project "The Wind."

Describing the project, he says, "World as we knew have changed. People now live isolated in levitating houses over the water... Is a ruthless and silent world where the only sound you can hear is "the wind" singing its deadly melody."

He also did this cool series of abandoned AT-STs and other Star Wars vehicles:

Image YouTube / Hernandez Dreamphography