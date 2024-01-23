A number of peculiar dodecahedral objects have been unearthed across northwestern Europe and identified as Roman in origin. The latest was found in England, a hotspot for the odd 12-sided metal items, by a volunteer with the Norton Disney History and Archaeology Group.

The Norton Disney dodecahedron is the only example found in the Midlands and is a particularly fine example. It is well cast, complete with no damage and in an excellent condition. It is an example of very fine craftsmanship, finished to a high standard. It is a copper alloy object. 75% copper, 7% tin and 18 % lead. It's overall height is 8cm. Its overall width is 8.6cm and weight 254g. It is also an important find in that it was found "in situ", where it was deliberately placed some 1700 years before with 4th century Roman pottery in some sort of excavated hole or quarry pit. The context of which will need more archaeological excavation to clarify in 2024.

The Smithsonian reports on the Roman dodecahedron's mysterious place in archeology—and what scientists suspect they might have been for: measuring devices, calendars, ornamental scepter toppers, weapons or tools." But the the finders in Lancashire say the leaden, fragile metal makes it a poor choice for these purposes and prefer one less mundane: magic.