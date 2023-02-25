In this Oceanliner Designs video, they look at 5 of the most well-preserved shipwrecks in the world. Four of them are still underwater, one (the amazing Vasa) is in a museum in Stockholm, Sweden.
Some of the world's best-preserved shipwrecks
What was it like being a child during the last Ice Age
In this fascinating Aeon piece, archaeologist April Nowell explores our changing understanding of Paleolithic childhood and how modern socio-cultural prejudices, along with the difficulty in finding skeletal remains of children,… READ THE REST
Neolithic farmers in northwest Europe extremely violent, say archeologists
Skeletal remains dating back 8,000 yearts at 180 sites in northwestern Europe show so much evidence of violence and weaponry that archeologists suspect that it might be the first place… READ THE REST
Turns out, the mystery of Sumerian "handbags" is no mystery at all
If you've spent any time bushwhacking the thorny thickets of Graham Hancock-y ancient apocalypse flapdoodle, you've likely encountered the great handbag mystery. Sure as sure, carved images of gods, wise… READ THE REST
