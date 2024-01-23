Out-of-control fire truck spins down icy street (video)

On a suburban street outside St. Louis yesterday, a fire truck lost control on the ice and spun down the road. Eventually, the hook-and-ladder truck smashed into a parked car and came to a stop on the nearby grass.

"I was trying to take a photo of an accident in my neighborhood when the fire truck came flying down the street," said resident Joe Lawson who captured the video below.

The firetruck was responding to that accident when it hit the icy patch. Fortunately, nobody was injured in either of the crashes.

"While the situation was undoubtedly harrowing, it underscores the exemplary professional capabilities and training of our personnel," officials told the Kansas City Star.

Previously:

• "Watch car on highway spin out of control as graceful as an Olympic ice skater"

• "Watch double-decker school bus spin around and ricochet down an icy road (video)"