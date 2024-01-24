U.S. London embassy disavows scientist's advice to put salt in tea

In Bryn Mawr College chemist Michelle Francl's new book Steeped: The Chemistry of Tea, she advises that brewing the perfect cuppa involves adding a pinch of salt. She claims that the sodium blocks the tongue's bitter taste receptors, improving the flavor of the tea. With media outlets reporting on Francl's recipe, and multiple Brits speaking up on X, the US embassy in London felt compelled to issue an official statement on the matter.

"I guess we are going to war again?" legal journalist Molly Quell posted.

"What is going on over there?" stated British comedian Matt Green.

Here is the United States Embassy Press Release as posted on X:

Today's media reports of an American professor's recipe for the 'perfect' cup of tea has landed our special bond with the United Kingdom in hot water. Tea is the elixir of camaraderie, a sacred bond that unites our nations. We cannot stand idly by as such an outrageous proposal threatens the very foundation of our Special Relationship. Therefore we want to ensure the good people of the UK that the unthinkable notion of adding salt to Britain's national drink is not official United States policy. And never will be. Let us unite in our steeped solidarity and show the world that when it comes to tea, we stand as one," the embassy cuttingly wrote, before delivering one final blow. The US Embassy will continue to make tea in the proper way — by microwaving it.

via CNN

