An Amish family had their horse and buggy stolen from a Walmart parking lot

A 31-year-old woman has been apprehended in the theft of an Amish family's horse and buggy.
The family was shopping at Walmart, known for having everything one might need, and had parked their horse and buggy in the store's lot. Apparently, the urge to take the buggy for a spin was irresistible. A woman who had been visited by local police earlier in the day was seen stealing the cart. Police were able to find the suspect and the buggy.
Police eventually found the stolen horse and buggy later the same evening and were able to find the alleged unnamed suspect at a nearby motel where she was arrested without incident, according to authorities.
The suspect was subsequently lodged at the St. Joseph County Jail on the charges of larceny and larceny of livestock. She is currently pending an arraignment.
The horse was returned to the family, along with their buggy, following the incident and police said the animal was unharmed during the ordeal.ABC