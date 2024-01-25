An Amish family had their horse and buggy stolen from a Walmart parking lot

A 31-year-old woman has been apprehended in the theft of an Amish family's horse and buggy.

The family was shopping at Walmart, known for having everything one might need, and had parked their horse and buggy in the store's lot. Apparently, the urge to take the buggy for a spin was irresistible. A woman who had been visited by local police earlier in the day was seen stealing the cart. Police were able to find the suspect and the buggy.

