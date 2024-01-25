Chemistry student busted for on-campus meth lab

Insert your own Breaking Bad joke here. An entrepreneurial graduate student in chemistry has been charged with operating a methamphetamine lab on the campus of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Apparently, a professor became suspicious of materials they noticed in the science building. Analysis with a spectrometer indicated meth byproducts. Police then looked at keycard accesss to the building and identified Jeremy Smalling, 45, who had previously won a prestigious university award for his chemistry research.

From WGNTV: