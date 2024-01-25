NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter broken and grounded forever

NASA's pioneering Ingenuity helicopter that surpassed all expectations is grounded forever. One of its rotor blades was damaged during its latest landing and it can longer fly.

Ingenuity's first flight took place in April 2019. It was designed to complete five short flights over 30 days yet took to the air 72 times, flying 14 times farther than planned during a total of two hours in the Martian sky.

"The historic journey of Ingenuity, the first aircraft on another planet, has come to end," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. "That remarkable helicopter flew higher and farther than we ever imagined and helped NASA do what we do best – make the impossible, possible.

From NASA: