Thom Yorke's experimental band The Smile performs for elementary school kids (video)

The Smile—the side project of Radiohead's Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood with drummer Tom Skinner—is a wonderfully transgenre endeavor that flows between post-rock, jazz, electronic, and experimental music. For some, it may be an acquired taste. Indeed, their new video "Friend of A Friend," directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, features the bands playing for an elementary school audience.

In the clip, some of the kids are entranced, others yawn, and many just can't be bothered. In fact, the only difference between this scene and any other concert is that the children aren't staring at their phones.

Watch the video below. The song is from The Smile's new album Wall of Eyes.