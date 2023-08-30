Canada issues travel warning about U.S. states with new anti-LGBTQ+ laws

The Canadian government has issued new advice warning travelers about laws recently passed in the U.S. that target gay, bisexual, transgender and other queer people.

"Some states have enacted laws and policies that may affect 2SLGBTQI+ persons," the advisory states, using the expanded term that includes reference to two-spirit, intersex and other sexualities. …"Not all countries have the same values and legal system that we have in Canada. As a result, it is important for you to be informed about the legal framework and social customs governing sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression and sex characteristics in your destination country," that page notes.

Within the U.S., there's a 35% jump in hate crimes led by the anti-gay hysteria on the right. Were it not for the need to be diplomatic, I suspect the advisories would be more blunt about it becoming a bad idea to go to these places if you're out and obvious.