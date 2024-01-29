Fossil giving up on smartwatches

Fossil made handsome smartwatches, ones that didn't look too much like gadgets. But it's calling it quits, unhappy with the uncompetitive chipsets available to it.

"As the smartwatch landscape has evolved significantly over the past few years, we have made the strategic decision to exit the smartwatch business," Jeff Boyer, Fossil executive vice President and chief operating officer, tells The Verge. "Fossil Group is redirecting resources to support our core strength and the core segments of our business that continue to provide strong growth opportunities for us: designing and distributing exciting traditional watches, jewelry, and leather goods under our own as well as licensed brand names."

There are really only two options, I think, unless you're looking for a specific aesthetic and don't mind compromising on product quality to achieve it: Apple, for the wristphone type, and Garmin, for the week-on-a-charge type.