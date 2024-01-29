Napoleon Dynamite flash mob celebrates film's 20th anniversary

On Monday, January 25, folks attending the 2024 Sundance Film Festival were treated to an awesome flash mob to celebrate the 20th anniversary of one of my favorite films—Napoleon Dynamite. Deseret News provides details:

A flash mob of dancers dressed as Napoleon Dynamite took over Main Street in Park City . . . They wore shirts that read "Re-elect Pedro 2024" and busted out the hilarious moves from the famous dance scene in the 2004 film. The flash mob's performance came in preparation of the 20th anniversary of "Napoleon Dynamite" at Sundance.

Watch the clip below, from the Sundance Film Festival X/Twitter, to see the flash mob performing Napoleon's awesome dance to Jamiroquai's "Canned Heat", which just never gets old.

And if you want to learn the dance yourself, here's a handy step-by-step guide.