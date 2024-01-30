Do Not Drive: Toyota says airbag inflators on some 2003-2005 models are bad

Got a 20-year-old Corolla or RAV4? The airbag inflators are going bad, could blow shrapnel in your face, and you need to get them repaired right away. Affected are the 2003-2004 model year Corolla and Matrix and the 2004-2005 RAV4. 30 deaths worldwide are attributed to the failing Takata air bag inflators, 26 of them in the U.S.

"Owners SHOULD NOT DRIVE these vehicles until the FREE safety recall repair has been conducted," Toyota said in a statement.

It's part of a pattern with the Takata-brand parts, reports Reuters: "Over the last decade, more than 67 million Takata air bag inflators have been recalled in the United States by more than 20 automakers, and more than 100 million inflators worldwide, in the biggest auto safety callback in history."

Just because your ancient Toyota has 300,000 miles on it doesn't mean that it doesn't hate you and wouldn't kill you if it could.