Republican Congressperson admonishes Trump with a quote from a Canadian pop singer

House Republican Rep. Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma has taken his lesson on irony from a Canadian pop song known for misunderstanding irony.

"Isn't it ironic?" asked Josh Brecheen when discussing the House Republican party's sudden about-face on getting the border reform laws they wanted to be passed. The Congressperson joins a growing list of Republicans mildly perturbed that their party is junking its hard-earned goal to stroke Donald Trump's ego.

"Think about what John Adams said," Brecheen continued. "'We are to be a government of law, not of men.' What is he talking about? He is talking about the rule of law. Think about what his cousin Samuel Adams said, that neither the wisest constitution or the wisest of laws will secure the liberty and happiness of people whose manners are universally corrupt. … Don't you think it is quite ironic?" That's when the Republican cited Alanis Morissette, saying they'll use the impeachment whether it is a legitimate impeachment or not. "We will go through these hurdles all day long. And you have a right to bog this process down. But we are using that dot and tiddle to make sure that we adhere to it and that will be respected by the chairman. We are defending someone who refuses to play by the rules. And that Alanis Morissette song from my youth is coming up, 'Isn't it ironic, don't you think?'" he closed by asking. Raw Story

Alanis herself apparently admits the song is missing ironies.