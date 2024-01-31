Indiana State Rep. threatens student with his gun

Indiana State Rep. Jim Lucas, a Republican, flashed his gun at a student looking to discuss the elimination of school shootings.

State Rep. Jim Lucas opened his jacket specifically to show off his firearm as students visiting the State Capitol expressed their concerns about gun violence. Lucas must be aware this is a threatening move, and the students were terrorized. A conversation resulted between Lucas and 17-year-old Makynna Fivecoats. Fivecoats did a fantastic job of standing her ground against an adult, reputed authority figure threatening gun violence. Afterward, she described the event: