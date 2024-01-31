Ten-minute trailer for Death Stranding 2 clears absolutely nothing up

After a teaser that revealed very little, Hideo Kojima (previously) has finally released a full-length trailer for the followup to 2019's Death Stranding, now officially titled Death Stranding 2: On The Beach. The trailer features film director George Miller, a Raiden-esque cyborg ninja, an animated marionette, Troy Baker's villain from the last game coming back from the dead resembling a robotic guitar-playing Joker, and the typical Kojima mix of zaniness and serious political discussion from end to end. In short, it looks completely bonkers, but it's the kind of bonkers I can get behind.

Kojima is one of the few true auteurs left in the increasingly corporatized, commitee-led gaming sphere, so I'm up to play anything he puts out. Death Stranding 2 seems to be making strides in the gameplay department too, introducing a suite of new mechanics, but I didn't mind the pensive, relaxed nature of the first one despite accusations of it being a walking simulator.

Either way, I can't wait for our next trip to the Beach in 2025.