Hideo Kojima is working on a new game, and it's as weird as you'd expect

If there's one thing gaming industry legend Hideo Kojima isn't, it's predictable. While many fans, myself included, were eagerly awaiting news on Death Stranding 2 at the 2023 Game Awards, Kojima decided to surprise all of us and instead release a cryptic, creepy teaser for his next game, OD.

It's light on details, aside from the names (and insanely well-rendered) faces of its main cast, but promises to be a horror game with an unprecedented level of immersion, as well as Kojima's first Xbox exclusive.

After playing through Kojima's 2014 bite-sized horror masterpiece P.T., "Kojima + Horror" is a pitch that will get me there from day one, no further detail required.