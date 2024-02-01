I love "Casper the friendly Octopus"

Watch sea explorers come across "Casper the Friendly Octopus", an adorable Casper Octopus who is reminiscent of the Casper the Friendly Ghost cartoon character. This little guy was found 2,300 meters deep near Oahu.
This species of cephalopod was only recently discovered and hasn't been given a scientific name yet. I love Casper the Octopus' sweet, wide-set eyes, and translucent body. It looks like a baby alien.
From Youtube:
"Our Corps of Exploration spotted this Casper Octopus "walking" along the seafloor over 2,300m deep at ʻŌnūnui, ʻŌnūiki (Gardner Pinnacles), roughly 500 nautical miles northwest of Oʻahu. This cephalopod was first discovered by NOAA Ship Okeakos Explorer in 2016 in Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument and is still so new to science that they still haven't been described and given a formal name yet. This tiny tentacled friend has a mantle less than 10 cm (4 inches) wide and lacks fins on the sides of its body and fingerlike cirri on the suckers on their arms- making it part of the incirrate octopus group. Take a look at this adorable deep sea creature and its semi-translucent, shimmering skin that gives us a glimpse inside its bulbous ghosty "Casper" head."