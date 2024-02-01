I love "Casper the friendly Octopus"

Watch sea explorers come across "Casper the Friendly Octopus", an adorable Casper Octopus who is reminiscent of the Casper the Friendly Ghost cartoon character. This little guy was found 2,300 meters deep near Oahu.

This species of cephalopod was only recently discovered and hasn't been given a scientific name yet. I love Casper the Octopus' sweet, wide-set eyes, and translucent body. It looks like a baby alien.

