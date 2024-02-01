Linda Lindas, Toro y Moi, and The National covering Talking Heads "Stop Making Sense" in its entirety (video)

On the heels of the remastered release of Talking Heads' classic concert film Stop Making Sense, movie producers A24 are releasing an album featuring contemporary artists covering the entire soundtrack.

The perfectly-titled Everyone's Getting Involved: A Tribute to Talking Heads' Stop Making Sense will feature Miley Cyrus, Lorde, Paramore, The National, BADBADNOTGOOD, Blondshell, the Cavemen., Chicano Batman featuring Money Mark, DJ Tunez, El Mató a un Policía Motorizado, girl in red, Jean Dawson, Kevin Abstract, the Linda Lindas, Teezo Touchdown, and Toro y Moi.

Below is Paramore's take on "Burning Down the House."

(via Spin)