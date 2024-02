Watch the life cycle of a giant owl butterfly take place in the palm of someone's hand. This cool time lapse begins with the tiny egg of the caterpillar, and shows the little critter at every phase of growth.

Seeing various phases of this metamorphosis in a palm was fascinating to watch, because it helped to really see the difference in size at each phase.

In the end, we see the owl butterfly flutter off into the world!

