Penny presses: find squashed penny machines near you

You're on vacation or at a tourist attraction and find one of those penny presses. How much fun is it to squish a penny into an instant souvenir? Insert your coins and turn the crank to squeeze and squash a penny into stretched-out oval with an embossed design.

Now collectors of kitchy coins and touristy trinkets can easily find the locations of those coin-operated, hand cranked penny press machines while on a trip or right in your hometown. Enter a zip code and a search radius to get a list and map of the penny presses near you! (I was amazed to find over 30 different penny presses near me in Seattle.)

The site also sells hard to find pressed pennies, collector albums and display stands.

