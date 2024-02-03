Take a look at these fantastic vintage optical illusion skull postcards. These macabre beauties are from the early 1900s and all depict skulls with people woven into the imagery.

The people in the images are often placed so that their heads are in alignment where the skull's eyes would be. The last one is my favorite, where two girls sit beside their puppy, whose little face makes the skull's nose. Which one is your favorite?

