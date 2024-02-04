Anthony Ferraro, a blind Paralympian, documents his everyday life on social media while spreading his message of "One Love"

Meet Anthony S. Ferraro, a Paralympian who won Gold at the 2022 USA Judo Blind and Visually Impaired National Championships. He's also the host of the "Four Bad Eyes" podcast. Additionally, he regularly posts videos on his social media about what it's like living with vision loss and blindness. Here he is demonstrating how he uses a braille writer, making his favorite soup recipe (butternut squash apple), getting ready for a motivational speaker gig, and taking us along on an accessible shopping experience.

The Team USA website provides this bio:

A wrestler all four years in high school, Ferraro went on to compete at the College of New Jersey for two years before being forced to walk away from the sport and withdraw from college after a concussion. In 2017, Ferraro was introduced to judo with the goal of competing at the Paralympic Games. In 2012, the documentary film maker Christopher Suchorsky began interviewing and filming Ferraro wrestling journey and life story. This film ultimately became known as "A Shot in the Dark." The film was released on Christmas Day 2018 and is now available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime. Ferraro is an accomplished guitar player and motivational speaker. He supports himself by playing music at various dinner clubs and at select social engagements and by speaking engagements through the country. In his spare time he enjoys reading, music and the outdoors. In 2020, posted his first TikTok video (@asfvision) which soon went viral. With 1.2 mil followers, Ferraro has found himself a new audience within social media as he spreads his message of "One Love!"

You can watch the trailer for Shot in the Dark, the 2017 documentary that tells his story, here. And to learn more about Anthony, check out his website, or follow him on Instagram or TikTok.