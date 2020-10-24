Braille Institute's free Atkinson Hyperlegible font helps low-vision readers

Atkinson Hyperlegible was modified from Helvetica style san-serif fonts, but with a few tweaks to make similar letters appear different. For instance, the capital I has serifs to help readers distinguish it from a lowercase L, a numeral 1, or an exclamation point!

As someone with significant vision loss from a detached retina, I found it was easy to distinguish B and 8 in Atkinson, as well as other tough ones for me like "nn" and "m" or "vv" and "w," even in my damaged eye with no glasses.

Applied Design created the font and gave a great talk on the challenges and their solutions:

Image: Braille Institute