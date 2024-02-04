I love this Sailor's Hornpipe automaton by Gustave Vichy. It was made in the late 19th century in Paris and features two adorable dancing sailor dolls inside of a hand-painted diorama. I love the character and uniqueness of this piece.

The way that little metal sailors jump around as they dance is so much fun. Lots of love and creativity clearly went into the making of this wonderful display. I wish I had this automata gem hanging on my wall!

From The House of Automata on instagram: