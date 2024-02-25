Discover the Enchanted World of Automata at New Jersey's Unique Museum

If you're looking for an experience that blends history, art, and technology, then you'll want to add The Guinness Collection of Automata in Morristown, New Jersey, to your travel itinerary. This unique museum has one of the world's largest collections of automata and mechanical musical instruments.

Automata, the precursors to modern robots, are mechanical figures that mimic the movements of living beings. Visitors to Guinness Collection can marvel at the range of automata, from lifelike birds to whimsical figures like a monkey riding an early bicycle, known as a Velocipede. Each piece tells its own story, crafted with intricate details and designed to astonish and delight.

The collection also features a pretty little maid who appears to dust a painted portrait, complete with moving eyes that follow visitors around the room. There's a majestic peacock that struts and spreads its tail feathers, and a clown who performs a magical act with his fan, making his head disappear and reappear.

One of the highlights of visiting The Guinness Collection is the daily demonstration. Every day at 2 pm, a rotating selection of musical instruments and automata are brought to life, offering a rare opportunity to see these vintage treasures in action.

The museum also provides digital displays showcasing the objects in motion, allowing visitors to appreciate the mechanics and artistry behind these creations. With a viewing area that houses over 500 items, there's always something new and fascinating to discover.

