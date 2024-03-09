This vintage automata toy depicts the horror of going to the dentist. One would expect a children's toy called "Dentist Bear" to emphasize the importance of regular tooth cleaning by portraying the dentist's office as a fun place to visit.

The toymaker behind this automaton clearly doesn't believe in sugarcoating reality. I finally feel seen. I've never witnessed such an accurate representation of how it feels when I have to get my teeth cleaned.

The way the dentist violently jerks the patient bear's head around is enough to make me want to cancel my next dental appointment. The toy even includes a little tear streaming down the patient bear's face.

This is a 10/10 toy.

