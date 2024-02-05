Vegan restaurant will serve meat to keep doors open

Nomas Gastrobar is a vegan restaurant in Macclesfield, England that will soon add some rather unexpected items to its menu.

"We have made the difficult yet necessary decision to introduce a thoughtfully curated selection of high-quality, responsibly sourced meat and dairy options," says proprietor Adonis Norouznia.

"It is very difficult to stay in business selling only vegan," Norouznia added.

Nomas Gastrobar opened its doors three years ago but it's been a constant struggle to attract enough customers to stay in business. He believes that's due to the "limitations" of the entirely vegan offerings.

"When some people find out we are vegan they walk out," he told the BBC. "Vegan only is not going to pay my staff or support my family."

While he's promised "a thoughtfully curated selection of high-quality, responsibly sourced meat and dairy options," that's quite a culinary pivot. Please, no vegan jokes in the comments—they're soy cheesy.