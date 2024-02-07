Some antisemites are having a hard time in the Entertainment industry

It seems that some noted antisemites are struggling to live their best lives in Hollywood.

Kanye West has announced that he is having difficulty booking venues, "and you know why!" The why is that West has been very open about his dislike of Jewish people, and were it not for Jonah Hill, West would still maintain that attitude.

Ye just posted a video on his Instagram story complaining about being told by multiple venues there's no availability for him. Kanye's reasoning … "And you know why that is." TMZ

Gina Carano also continues to complain about Disney choosing to terminate her contract after antisemitic remarks were made on then-Twitter. Carano refuses to accept that Disney gets to hire who they want and likely terminated her under the provisions of whatever contract they had. However, it would appear the team at "X" is still super confused about free speech and has lined up behind Carano for reasons that only make sense to them.