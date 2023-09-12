Watch someone in San Francisco smashing a Cruise autonomous car with a hammer (video)

In a scene that looks like a TV afterschool special about cyberpunks, a person dressed in black attempted to damage a Cruise autonomous vehicle with a hammer in San Francisco. The incident took place on Sunday night in the city's Lower Haight neighborhood and was recorded by a resident from her dining room window. It seems that a sledgehammer would have been more effective.

"We are deeply troubled by the behavior displayed by the individual," Cruise spokesperson Navideh Forghani told SFGATE. "While there was no one in the vehicle at the time, our priority is to operate safely under all conditions. We have reported the incident to law enforcement and hope they are able to identify those responsible and hold them accountable.