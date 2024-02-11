Say goodbye to your clunky computer with this refurb Microsoft Surface Pro 6, now only $394!

TL;DR: If you need new tech for work or play, combine the best of tablets and laptops with this refurb Microsoft Surface Pro 6, now only $393.99 (reg. $849) for a limited time!

A lot of people are ditching conventional laptops and computers for something a little more modern. And, while we love bouncing around the city with a 200-pound machine in our bag, it might (more like definitely!) be time for a change.

If you need something light, airy, and far away from your bulky PC without sacrificing power, this pre-loved Microsoft Surface Pro 6 should do the trick. This all-in-one tablet and laptop is now only $393.99 (reg. $849) for a limited time!

Coming in at just under two pounds, the massive 12.3" PixelSense touchscreen display on this bad boy provides impressive screen real estate and pristine visuals with its Intel UHD Graphics 620. Enjoy crystal-clear viewing while streaming South Park, and use the front camera for work calls or video chatting with Mom and Dad!

The best part of the Surface Pro 6? It's a tablet and laptop, all in one device. Need to take notes or sketch something out? Lower the built-in kickstand so this device goes into Studio mode, and enjoy an easy and comfy typing experience in this setting with the included type cover. Want to read a work proposal or watch some YouTube GRWMs? Go into Tablet mode by closing the kickstand.

Oh, and we can't forget about the specs! This bad boy comes with an 8th Gen Intel Core processor for impressive performance and power for all your apps, as well as 128GB of SSD and 8GB of RAM. You'll also score seamless Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity for quick internet or hotspot pairing and file transfers.

Speaking of having a buddy, stay juiced up and ready to roll with its 13.5-hour battery life. That's a whole lot of zip and zap to finish your day strong with some scrolling, a little extra work, or Netflix binging!

Get the best of both worlds — a tablet and a laptop! — when you grab this Grade B refurbished 12.3-inch Microsoft Surface Pro 6 for just $393.99.

StackSocial prices subject to change.