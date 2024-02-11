Hanging With Doctor Z is a hilarious send-up of talk shows

Dana Gould announces the third season of "Hanging With Doctor Z," his hilarious parody of talk shows starring a certain simian celebrity host from "Planet of the Apes." I can't describe it better than Dana himself does:

"Hang out with show biz legend Dr. Z as he recounts his fabulous career in a name-dropping chat fest with his Hollywood pals. From The Rat Pack to The Ramones, Jerry Lewis to Jay Z, Billy Barty to Billie Ellish, the Dr knows them all and isn't shy about spilling tea. Created by Dana Gould, Robert Cohen & Pete Aronson, "Hanging with Doctor Z" is the Darwinian Comedy you didn't know you needed, until now! Things are Going to Get Hairy…"

The season kicks off with guests Kevin Pollak, Howie Mandel, and Lorraine Newman.