Recreating legendary albums with nothing but a voice

This ain't your grandpappy's a capella. Although self-proclaimed musical shitposter shonkywonkydonkey may have started out just making extensive vocal covers for fun – reproducing every single part of popular songs with nothing but his voice – the production has gradually gotten more and more intricate, to the point where his covers are being claimed by YouTube's automatic detection system.

If you're a fan of Gorillaz, Limp Bizkit, or Weezer, it's worth a listen to see how the layered vocalizations measure up against your favorite tracks.

His Clint Eastwood is scary. I didn't know a human mouth could make those noises.