Listen to Sub-Radio's parody of Prince's "Kiss": "I just want to say shut up to your kids"

We've posted before about pop-punk parody band Sub-Radio band, who has treated us to their own awesome versions of "Welcome to the Black Parade," "Stacy's Dad," "Mr. Darkside," and "Pop-Punk Mario." To get you prepared for your holiday travel, today I'm sharing their version of Prince's "Kiss," that they recently posted on their TikTok, along with the messages: "Send this to the baby sitting next to you on the plane," and "Me when I'm out and there's a screaming child."

In their version, they channel the annoyance of everyone who has ever been in an adult establishment—like a brewery or bar—and had to be subjected to a baby crying. Nothing against babies, but do they really need to be at bars?!

Here are the lyrics: