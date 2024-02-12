Police respond to man wielding large knife but… it wasn't that

In the UK, Leicestershire Police responded to reports from a hotel of a man wielding a large knife. Apparently the man was spotted loitering around the elevators.

When the police arrived, they located the man who turned out to be carrying a magic wand. Apparently he was a Harry Potter enthusiast. On the police Facebook page, the constable stated that there was "no sign of Voldemort." Then, as this is the Internet, commenters had a field day.

From the BBC News:

"Are you being sirius?!" asked one, in a reference to Harry's godfather Sirius Black. "Expecto Patrol-man!" said another, as a play on words of "Expecto Patronum", the words of the powerful Patronus Charm.

(via FARK)