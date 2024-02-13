Methodist pastor busted for dealing meth

In Woodbury, Connecticut, police arrested Herbert Irving Miller, 63, pastor of United Methodist Church, for allegedly dealing meth. Makes sense.

According to police, he had made the unorthodox decision to offer the drug to couples in exchange for the opportunity to watch them having sex.

From USA Today:

Connecticut State Police arrested Herbert Irving Miller, 63, on Feb. 9 after police noticed that he was operating his vehicle with a suspended registration and failed to maintain the insurance requirements.

During the police investigation, Miller was in possession of crystal methamphetamines in both rock form and liquefied into a hypodermic needle prepared for injection.

The Woodbury Police Department received a tip that Miller was allegedly dealing drugs from his house right next to the church, WFSB reported.