Dem flips George Santos's seat in Congress

New York Democrat Tom Suozzi won the special election for the House seat vacated by Republican George Santos, who was expelled from Congress after his myriad of lies, alleged crimes and other absurdities were publicized. Suozzi beat the GOP's Mazi Pilip 54-46%.

Suozzi's win will likely reassure Democrats that they can perform well in suburban communities across the nation, which will be critical to the party's efforts to retake control of the U.S. House and reelect President Joe Biden. Still, forecasting for November could be complicated given that turnout, already expected to be low given the abbreviated race, was potentially hampered by a storm that dumped several inches of snow on the district on election day. Both campaigns offered voters free rides to the polls as plows cleared wet slush from the roads.

No date is set for George Santos's trial on charges of fraud, money laundering, campaign finance violations and God knows what else, but he is reportedly pursuing a plea bargain.