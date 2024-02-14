Treat your partner to a Chuck Tingle Valentine

If you'd told me that the mind behind such lauded titles as Frothed: My Sentient Lesbian Bath Bomb Gets Me Off and Pounded In The Butt By My Book Pounded In The Butt By My Own Butt would turn out to be one of my favorite authors, I'd have called you crazy. Despite the outlandish titles and even more outlandish premises, however, Chuck Tingle (who wears a pink cloth bag on his head in all his public appearances) has been a trailblazer in queer literature, championing unapologetic self-expression. Like he says himself, none of his works are jokes.

He's since branched out into more traditional, mainstream novel-writing – his queer horror Camp Damascus is a genuine revelation – but if you'd like to embody the spirit of those classic Tinglers, the man himself has created a few Chuck Tingle-themed Valentine's cards.

cards for your bud. tag or send to a buckaroo who proves love pic.twitter.com/qjLTMIYPwX — Chuck Tingle (@ChuckTingle) February 13, 2024

Like Tingle always says: LOVE IS REAL. Now's your chance to prove it!