I love that these dogs' owners decided to make them special peepholes in the wooden fence that wraps around their yard. The dogs like to greet their mom every day when she goes to work, and now they can do it easily.

The peepholes match the dogs' heights perfectly and have a hole for each eye and one for the noses, too.

The dogs are able to fit their faces into the peepholes comfortably, and it's the cutest and silliest-looking thing to see them peeping through.