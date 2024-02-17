Husband and wife build record-breaking popsicle stick tower

The longest popsicle stick tower was recently featured on the Guinness World Records YouTube channel. Watch the husband-and-wife duo @manualdomundo construct the tower and go through the trial and error of finally getting it to stand tall.

The tower had to be assembled horizontally in different segments, then stacked using a crane and a team of workers. Although the wind eventually derailed it, the tower made the record and looked great while doing so.

From YouTube:

